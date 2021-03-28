New youth merger at Ramsgate FC

Report and photo by Ramsgate FC

Ramsgate Football Club will be entering a huge 65 youth teams in leagues next season on the heels of a new merger with Thanet United Youth FC, formerly SMS Youth FC.

The latest partnership adds to the merger with Thanet Colts in 2020.

There are already many existing links between the clubs with a large number of siblings playing for both clubs and Thanet Utd being located in Ramsgate’s Newington ward.

Both parties are excited about the opportunity to create an environment that adds further benefits to the entire community.

“Ryan Moore, Les Staples, Rob Hughes and their team have developed a club with values that match our own,” said Ramsgate Football Club Chairman James Lawson.

“We are delighted to have been able to attract a fantastic group of genuinely community focused people into the club.

“They are people who want to make a positive difference to the area and we are excited about what we can achieve together.”

The Thanet United Youth Committee echoed those statements, adding: “We at Thanet United Youth FC are delighted to be joining forces with Ramsgate FC.

“This will provide exciting opportunities for our children, coaches and families to be part of a great community focussed club.

“Ramsgate are a club that shares the deep rooted values in providing an inclusive club for the local community no matter your age or ability.”

Ramsgate FC welcomes all the children, coaches, sponsors and families to the Ramsgate family.