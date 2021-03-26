Beaver rescued from the beach at Ramsgate loses fight for life

A beaver rescued from the beach at Ramsgate yesterday (March 25) has sadly died.

Medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, the RSPCA, Wildwood and Margate Coastguard were all called to Ramsgate sands (King George VI Park end) after the stranded beaver was reported by a member of the public.

The natural habitat for beavers is fresh water surrounded by woodland.

The beaver was taken away in a crate by staff from Wildwood Trust to be checked over by a vet but died last night. A post mortem is due to take place.

Yesterday a spokesperson for the Wildwood Trust said that this is a time of year when young animals can get displaced out of family groups.

It is likely he made his way downstream and ended up on the beach but sadly beavers do not do well in salt water.

The Eurasian beaver is native to Britain and used to be widespread but they became extinct in the 16th century, mainly because of hunting for their fur, meat and ‘castoreum’, a secretion used in perfumes, food and medicine.

The Wildlife Trusts have pioneered the reintroduction of beavers to Britain ever since Kent Wildlife Trust released the industrious creatures into a fenced area of Ham Fen in 2001.