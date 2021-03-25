Santander to shut Margate branch this Summer

The Santander bank in Margate will shut as part of 111 closures across the country.

The High Street branch will shut at 4pm on July 22. The nearest branch will then be in Ramsgate High Street.

Santander says before reaching the decision a full review of the branch was undertaken, including the way Margate branch customers are choosing to bank; the proximity of other Santander branches in surrounding areas and the availability of alternative ways to bank with Santander, and additional ways to bank locally such as the Post Office and cash machines. The impact on staff was also assessed.

A statement from Santander says: “Our customers are continuing to change the way they manage their money, visiting our branches much less and enjoying the convenience of doing their day-to-day banking using Online, Mobile or Telephone Banking. This change has been happening over a number of years now and has accelerated in recent times.

“Because of these changes, we’ve carefully and thoroughly reviewed the way we deliver our services and considered many factors, including where each of our branches are located and how they’re used.

“We know our branch network remains important to our customers and whilst we’ve made the difficult decision to close some branches, we’ve only done so where we know there are other facilities our customers can use, and where we have another branch within a few miles.

“We’ve assessed each branch individually to consider the potential impact for our customers, colleagues and the alternative options available to bank locally.”