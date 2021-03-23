Paid poll clerk positions for May election on offer

Polls clerks are needed to work at polling stations across the district in the elections taking place on Thursday 6 May.

These are paid roles and the rate is £202. The payment fee includes working on polling day, travel expenses and attendance at a pre-election day online training session. All poll clerk fees are subject to tax.

There will be 56 polling stations in operation in Thanet on polling day. Poll clerks, under the direction of the presiding officer, work inside these stations and are responsible for the conduct of the ballot and making sure that the proper procedures for voting are followed.

Madeline Homer, Electoral Returning Officer for Thanet District Council, said: “The council maintains a database of people that they employ to help deliver elections in a smooth and transparent way. Each year, we have vacancies for staff to work in polling stations across Thanet.

“If you are interested in earning some money and applying to be a poll clerk, please email our electoral services team for more information as soon as possible.”

What’s involved?

Poll Clerks assist the Presiding Officer who oversees the polling station. They hand out ballot papers, make accurate records of ballot papers handed to each voter, answer voter’s questions, manage the entry and exit of voters into and out of the polling station and keep the polling station clean and tidy.

Polling hours are from 7am until 10pm and poll staff will work for 16 hours on election day. They must arrive at their allocated polling station premises at 6:15am to set up. Staff are not permitted to leave the premises during the hours of poll and are required to provide their own refreshments.

All staff employed to work at a polling station must attend an online training session a few weeks before the elections. This will be arranged by the Electoral Services team upon appointment.

Eligibility

You must be at least 18 to work in a polling station.

You must be entitled to work in the UK and able to provide a valid passport or birth certificate and proof of your National Insurance Number.

You must not be connected to or carry out duties on behalf of any candidate or political party at the election.

You must not have been convicted of an offence under Electoral Legislation.

How to apply

Contact the Electoral Services team at electoral.services@thanet.gov.uk or 01843 577500 for more information and to receive an online application form.

What are the elections for?

The county council election on Thursday 6 May will mean 81 councillors will be elected from 72 electoral divisions.

There are also by-elections at district level for Dane Valley, Central Harbour and Newington wards.

Ramsgate Town Council will also be polling for Central Harbour.

There is also an election for Broadstairs Neighbourhood Planning Referendum

The Kent Police Crime and Commissioner position is also up for election.