Bake off and art for Upton junior pupils

Children at Upton Juniors have been exploring their creativity in the kitchen and with their artwork.

Year 6 girls and boys have tackled two challenges in their learning programme with results of a high standard.

In their Art Attack sessions they explored a range of styles and skills. They considered tessellation and geometric shapes, based on the work of the artist Esher and linked it with Maths.

In symmetry art they drew animals in a further exercise linked in with Maths; and they took inspiration from Georgia O’Keefe’s renowned flower art to create their own stylised work in four different media – charcoal, pencil, pastel and watercolours.

Meanwhile the Year 6 Great Upton Bake Off bake off homework task challenged pupils to create a tasty treat that celebrated kindness, friendship and the common theme of ‘better together’.

Athanasia Papa-Adams, Head of Year 6, said: “The children watched a terrific video – Life Vest Inside’s Kindness Boomerang – that illustrated how one simple act of kindness can soon result in a ripple or domino effect. This was linked into our personal development day and it inspired some clever and thoughtful bakes.”

Head of School Darci Arthur praised the “consistently high standard of work” delivered by the children in both the art and baking tasks.

She added: “They really become quickly engaged by their challenges whether in school or at home, and it is clear to see from the impressive work they produced that they are inspired by what they are learning.”