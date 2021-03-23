Man and teenage boy arrested on drug supply charges after Ramsgate raid

Crack cocaine was seized and two suspects were arrested when Kent Police carried out a raid at a Ramsgate property yesterday (March 22).

Officers from the Divisional Support Unit and the Thanet Community Policing Team carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a flat in Kennedy House tower block in Newcastle Hill.

A number of wraps containing crack cocaine were recovered during the search.

A 23-year-old man from Ramsgate and a 16-year-old boy from Margate were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.