Man and teenage boy arrested on drug supply charges after Ramsgate raid

March 23, 2021

Raid at Kennedy House

Crack cocaine was seized and two suspects were arrested when Kent Police carried out a raid at a Ramsgate property yesterday (March 22).

Officers from the Divisional Support Unit and the Thanet Community Policing Team carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a flat in Kennedy House tower block in Newcastle Hill.

A number of wraps containing crack cocaine were recovered during the search.

A 23-year-old man from Ramsgate and a 16-year-old boy from Margate were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

