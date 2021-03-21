Two crews attend Ramsgate chimney fire

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a chimney fire at a property on Grange Road, Ramsgate yesterday (March 20).

Two engines attended the scene at 4.30pm,

Crews used chimney fire rods from the inside of the property, as well as a fog spike to create a hole and spray water into the chimney from outside to put out the fire.

Following the incident crews are urging anyone with a chimney to sign up for a free clean sweep alert which is an annual reminder to have chimneys swept and maintained.

More information about the clean sweep alert can be found here: https://www.kent.fire-uk.org/news/campaigns/clean-sweep-alert/

Crews finished at the scene at 6.46pm.