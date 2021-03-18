Immigration officials called to Manston after men discovered in back of lorry

Immigration officers were called to the Manston lorry holding facility yesterday (March 17) after the discovery of three men in the back of one of the lorries.

It is understood the men were found while the vehicle was at the covid testing site.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Three adult male foreign nationals, who presented themselves as Afghani, Indian and Bangladeshi, were encountered by Kent police in the rear of a lorry on 17 March 2020 at about 7.30am at Manston Airport.

“Immigration Enforcement were informed and conducted checks on the individuals’ immigration statuses.

“No further action was required from immigration officers and the individuals were escorted off the airport.”

It is understood the men were attempting to leave the UK.

The lorry facility at the site is being stood down from Sunday (March 21) although it is understood staff will be on site until at least April 3. A contract for use of the land runs until the end of June, meaning it could be reactivated if needed.