Plans for 20mph scheme on up to 60 roads in Margate’s Salmestone ward

Some 60 roads in Margate’s Salmestone ward could be made into 20mph zones.

County Councillor Barry Lewis has gained an ‘in principle’ agreement for the scheme and expects a consultation – paid for via his member’s grant – to launch in May – dependent on re-election at the polls on May 6.

The scheme would encompass all residential roads in the ward including those around QEQM Hospital, outside Salmestone, Drapers Mills and St Gregory’s schools,, College Road and all roads off from Victoria traffic lights – not inclusive of Ramsgate Road.

The scheme will cost some £50,000 to implement if it is agreed following public consultation.

Cllr Lewis said: “I am delighted that the 20mph scheme is going to hopefully extend into more parts of Margate after the successful implementation in Cliftonville and Margate Old Town.

“This fulfils a pledge I made to residents four years ago that I would make road safety one of my top priorities.”

The 20mph scheme was implemented last year in Athelstan Road, following a lengthy campaign by tenants and residents association ARTRA with Cllr Lewis, and installed in the Old Town last August as part of an 18 month traffic order trial.

Kent County Council says studies show that 20mph schemes reduce the number of casualties on the roads and help to encourage active travel by also increasing walking and cycling levels.