Meeting date set over draft Bell Meadow cricket deal

An extraordinary meeting of St Nicholas-at-Wade with Sarre Parish Council will take place this month to discuss plans for the use of Bell Meadow and facilities by Reculver Cricket Club.

At a meeting last week residents’ concerns over the possible loss of a public green space , cricket club ‘exclusivity’ on facilities and restricted use for villagers of Bell Meadow.

A vote on the draft agreement with the cricket club was postponed in order to address resident upset and to display the plans on the village noticeboard and council website.

A decision is expected at the meeting on Tuesday, March 30 from 7.30pm. This will be aired via zoom and residents are welcome to attend the live stream.

St Nicholas-at-Wade with Sarre Parish Council says Reculver Cricket Club would require use of the facilities at Bell Meadow for:

Senior Cricket – Saturdays League Match Day

11:30am to 7:30pm approx .. (various depending if match finishes early). To be 8-9 home matches starting from end April to first week in September.

Required: Changing rooms/toilets/kitchen/ (bar if possible)

Junior Cricket – Friday & Sunday League Match Days

Sunday – 9:45am to 12:30pm …. 5-7 home matches from start of May to end of July.

Friday – 5:45pm to 8:30pm …. 4-6 home matches from start of May to end of July

Required: Changing rooms/toilets/kitchen (would like bar but not essential)

Junior Training Evening – Mondays … start April 26 to August 30 (depending on number of children during summer holidays)

Required: Toilets and kitchen (bar liked but not essential)

A parish council spokesperson said: “This information has been written into a draft working agreement which is yet to be approved.

“Any dates in addition to those outlined above, including fundraising and family days, would be considered in line with the procedure for all requests for hire of the facilities and would be subject to a hire fee.

“The initial 2021 season would be offered at no charge due to the work being invested by the club to renovate the cricket square and they would be responsible for the costs incurred to complete this.

“Concerns from residents have been noted and will be considered accordingly. An extraordinary meeting has been arranged to further discuss and agree an outcome with regard to this proposal.”

Members of the public are advised to contact the Clerk via email for attendance and to receive an invitation to join the meeting (clerk@stnicholaswithsarre.co.uk)

