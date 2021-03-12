Year 8 at Hartsdown Academy to self-isolate following confirmed covid case

Students in Year 8 at Hartsdown Academy have been sent home to self-isolate after a positive covid case was confirmed amongst the group.

Parents have been contacted today (March 12) and asked to make sure their children now isolate for 10 days under the advice of Public Health England.

Students returned to face-to-face classes on Monday (March 8) although some schools are staggering start dates.

A programme of covid testing within secondary schools means home testing kits have been provided for pupils and testing was also carried out prior to the March 8 reopening.

In a letter to parents/carers head teacher Matt Tate said: “We have been made aware that we have a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in year 8 at Hartsdown.

In line with the national guidance affected children must stay at home and self-isolate until March 21.

If they are well at the end of the 10 days period of self-isolation, they can return to usual activities, including attending school –from Monday, March 22.

Pupils can either get tests at school, or they can be ordered online or parents/carers can pick up the home tests -maximum two boxes containing seven tests each per time – at Margate and Manston testing sites. Both are open 1.30pm- 8pm every night for collection of home test kits.