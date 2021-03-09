Dame Janet Primary gets out the balloons to welcome pupils back

Excited pupils returned to Dame Janet Primary Academy in Ramsgate yesterday (March 8) as the first step of easing covid restrictions began.

The school welcomed pupils back with creative activities, lots of time to catch up with friends and plenty of smiling faces.

Head teacher Gemma Sherwin said: “At Dame Janet, we all enjoyed a smooth full reopening of the school on Monday. We hung balloons to the entrances to celebrate the children’s return and teachers planned lots of wonderfully creative activities so the children had the opportunity to chat to their friends and staff.

“We have lots of practices in school to keep everyone safe so we are delighted to have the children back!”

Dame Janet was among isle schools welcoming back pupils for face-to-face education following the covid lockdowns.

Some schools, mainly at secondary level, are staggering the return throughout the week.