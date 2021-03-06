Covid vaccinations now open for those aged 56 and above

Covid vaccination appointments are now open for those aged 56 and above.

Those now eligible to book via the NHS online system are:

aged 56 or over

at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)

eligible frontline health or social care worker

have a condition that puts you at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)

have a learning disability

main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus

You need to be registered with a GP surgery in England to use the service.

People need to have 2 doses of the coronavirus vaccine at 2 appointments which are booked at the same time. The second dose is to be received 11 to 12 weeks after getting the first.

If you’ve had a positive COVID-19 test, you should wait 4 weeks from the date you had the test before you book an appointment.

The national booking service allows you to book from a range of four large vaccine centres and 11 pharmacies across Kent and Medway. The centres all currently use the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Book online or call 119.

Vaccines given in Kent and Medway: 610,876

First dose (581,293)

over 80 years 93,682

75-79 years 70,422

70-74 years 95,518

65-69 years 79,518

under 65 years 241,844

Second dose (29,583)

over 80 years 17,611

75-79 years 593

70-74 years 351

65-69 years 606

under 65 years 10,422

People vaccinated up to and including 4 March in England

First dose: 18,106,090

Second dose: 729,265