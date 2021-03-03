Margate covid test site drive-in facility is being taken down

The drive-in facility at the covid testing centre at the car park by Dreamland in Margate is being dismantled today.

The site has been operational since October 15 as a drive through/walk through facility for those with covid symptoms.

The drive in centre is closed, but the walk in centre remains and is open 8am – noon for PCR tests and 1.30pm- 7pm for collection of home test kits.

The site is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history, which has included more than 500 centres across the UK.

Anyone with symptoms can book or order a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus. Those unable to access the internet can call 119.

The testing site is one of two for those with symptoms, the other site being at Manston, with two more sites at Birchington and Ramsgate Port running for people who were not displaying symptoms.

There is now a mass vaccination programme well underway through GP hubs and the large-scale site at the Saga building off Haine Road.

Thanet’s rolling seven day rate for positive covid cases is again reducing and stands at 70.5 per 100,000 (as of February 25) far below rates in December and January which were at a high of 687.7 on January 7.

The Department for Health has been asked for further details.