Tribute paid by colleagues to Thanet Stagecoach driver Gary Brown

Stagecoach staff and Ramsgate’s Royal British Legion Club turned out today (March 1) to pay their respects to bus driver and RBL member Gary Brown.

Gary passed away on January 31 after contracting covid.

A funeral service has been held today, with a video stream for friends due to covid restrictions. Colleagues also paid respects at the Stagecoach garage in Westwood this morning. Two buses had Gary’s name showing on their information blinds.

Stagecoach Operations Manager at Thanet depot, Danny Millis, paid tribute, saying: “Gary Brown was a wonderful friend to everyone at Thanet and a fantastic colleague to all of us at Stagecoach South East. His loss has rocked us all. One of Gary’s friends and driving colleague summed it up brilliantly when he said “Be kind, be honest, be warm. Be like Gary.” We will miss him.”

One Thanet bus has also had a plaque fitted in Gary’s honour.