Ramsgate house ‘closed down’ over drug dealing, assault and noise complaints

A house in Ramsgate has been ‘closed down’ following repeated complaints about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour at the address.

Thanet Community Safety Unit applied for the closure order at the property in Margate Road, Ramsgate following repeated calls to the address.

In the last two months, residents have reported loud music, shouting, drug dealing and assaults in and around the property.

Local police officers successfully applied for a closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (February 25).

The order, which was supported by Thanet District Council and East Kent Housing, bars anyone except council employees or contractors from entering the premises until Wednesday 26 May.

Anyone who enters the premises in breach of the order could be liable for a fine or a prison sentence.

Inspector Paul Robson, of the Thanet Community Safety Unit, said: “Kent Police fully understands the impact that anti-social behaviour has on those living near properties like this one.

“We are committed to working with partner agencies and using every tool available us to ensure Thanet continues to be a safe and happy place to live and work.

“My officers will continue working in communities where anti-social behaviour concerns have been raised to ensure we take action against offenders.”