Man and woman assaulted in Westgate by two males wearing balaclavas

Police are appealing for information after a man and a woman were assaulted in Westgate during the early hours of this morning (February 26) by two men wearing balaclavas.

Kent Police officers were called at 1.50am following a report that a man and a woman had been assaulted in St Crispin’s Road.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man with arm injuries and a woman with a head injury were taken to hospital. The male victim has since been discharged.

It is reported that, at around 1.40am, the two men in balaclavas assaulted the victims outside a property in the street before running away.

One of the assailants is described as white, around five feet, eleven inches tall and was wearing dark sportswear clothing. The second man is described as wearing similar clothing, but was taller and of larger build.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are urging anyone who saw what happened, who has dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist, to call them on 01843 222289, quoting 46/31912/21.

You can also call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website crimestoppers-uk.org