Margate Independent Foodbank in urgent search for new base

By Twinkle Troughton

Margate Independent Food Bank is in urgent need of new premises after being given six weeks to vacate the space at Union Church.

The church is preparing for reopening following the government announcement of the roadmap for easing restrictions and has commitments to honour that were made prior to the pandemic.

The church has requested the service leaves by April 10, not through any fault but because it cannot accommodate its groups and the foodbank.

Margate Independent Foodbank, headed up by John Finnegan and Darryn De La Soul, has been at Union Church twice a week since last June but is now urgently seeking new premises to continue with their vital work.

The food bank needs to operate within a safe and secure space which has a large room for packing food parcels, and separate storage. There are specific requirements for running their bi-weekly operations smoothly and effectively.

These are:

– Ground floor, no steps

– Easy access for clients collecting parcels on foot

– Easy access for vehicles to load food parcels for delivery (On double yellow line is fine as loading is permitted, but must have enough space for other traffic to still get past)

– Access for large lorries delivering pallets

– Longevity; security for the foreseeable future is crucial

– Preferably close to a supermarket

– Hot running water

– If possible, a kitchen

– Low rent or a donated space rent free

– Small office space

The foodbank, which helps around 300 people a week, has a demanding year ahead helping those in need in Margate.

The clothes bank at Union Church, run by The Community Project, is also on the hunt for a new base.

If you know of anywhere within Margate that fits the food bank’s needs, please contact John Finnegan and Darryn De La Soul at mifoodbank@aol.com or go to www.margateindependentfoodbank.org to find out more