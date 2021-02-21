Margate’s Community Outreach Project appeals for help to find new base

An appeal for new premises is being made by The Community Project in Margate.

The scheme supports vulnerable adults in the Thanet community particularly those with learning difficulties or mental health issues. But covid-19 has meant indoor activities are currently postponed.

Staff have adapted and been running a clothes and household goods bank at their Union Church base but as this has expanded the need for a dedicated space has become evident.

Project manager Melody Wimhurst says the clothes bank is more than just a place for those in need to pick up goods.

She said: “It helps to have space because people often open up and talk. It is about so much more than the clothes bank.”

Union Church will need back its space when restrictions are lifted and Melody says the community project needs to find a new site by next month. She is hoping an organisation or individual will be able to offer use of a hall without charge so more people can be helped.

She said: “Union Church will be changing the way they operate so we are looking for a hall space that isn’t shared so we have somewhere the community can drop in.

“With people losing jobs there is more need than ever.

“We are hoping that someone will believe in us enough to offer a hall or an unused shop, maybe even just for six months to help us out.

“It is urgent as we are looking to move by March.

“We are really grateful to Union Church for having us at their premises and letting us do something really useful alongside the food bank.”

The Margate Independent Food Bank will be remaining at the Union Church site.

The Community Outreach Project works closely with free sites on the Facebook community and collects and redistributes clothing, shoes, bedding, toys, furniture and household goods. All the items are stored before being given away to reduce the risk of spreading the Coronavirus.

To get in touch email unionprojectmargate@gmail.com or call Melody on 07760352290.