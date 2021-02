Kent Police used a stinger to stop a vehicle in Birchington after a chase from the A249 near Sittingbourne.

At 10.50am yesterday (February 21) a driver failed to stop for officers when requested to do so.

A pursuit was authorised and the vehicle was later stopped in Minnis Bay following the deployment of the stinger.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was later released under investigation.