Meegan gets flexible with online yoga business

By Jodie Nesling

When Margate yoga teacher Meegan Bradley closed her business during the first lockdown like many she turned to the web to teach classes.

But, since then the entrepreneur has set up a new enterprise after enrolling on several training course.

She said: “It was trying to go beyond one or two Zoom classes and also do something that could weave into my life. I met people from all over the world and have learned so much.

“I’ve essentially started a new business. It’s been amazing but really hard as well. I’ve been going at 1,000 miles an hour.”

Meegan started Hot Pot Yoga at Margate House five years ago and worked hard to build the business up.

But lockdown enforced the closure of the popular studio and then came the devastating news her supportive landlord, Lana Vanzetta had tragically died following a fall from the building.

Grants do not cover the current rent and there are numerous bills to pay.

While this was taking place Meegan suffered two devastating miscarriages.

Meegan has written candidly about her IVF journey and last year suffered the trauma of two miscarriages in four months – the latest just before Christmas, marking the end of a heart-wrenching year.

She said: “I felt quite out of control with Hot Pod and fertility. The new business is something I could feel in control of.”

While missing the physical space of the studio the online membership has proved a hit with people from Thanet and beyond.

Meegan has also devised an eight-week course for beginners. She said: “When I went into my first class I was terrified as I am not the traditional yoga body and I’m also not very flexible – you don’t need to be. I’ve been quite open with my issues. I’ve had eating disorders. During my 20s and 30s I hated the way I look. I thought to myself ‘I don’t want to feel this going into my 40s’

“Yoga is for every ‘body’ it’s a lifestyle and bleeds into every aspect of mental and physical wellbeing. I am now proud and comfortable to show off my belly, my boots and shake my butt!

The membership includes a comprehensive package of pre-recorded and live content. Also, she has guest speakers including Thanet Wanderers physio, Monique Boorman and Ramsgate yoga teacher, Ross Duttson.

“It’s been great as I can connect with everyone all over the world – I now have a teacher from Texas and one from New York,” she said.

Visit meeganbradley.com to find out more about yoga classes.