Ramsgate FC needs your votes to win cash award for community and youth team facilities

Ramsgate FC has entered the national competition to win a share of this season’s £50,000 Buildbase Community Club Award – giving two non-league clubs £25,000 each of building materials to improve their facilities.

Judges from Buildbase and the FA will be looking for clubs that have gone above and beyond to support their community through the pandemic as well as feasible renovation projects that will benefit local people.

If they win the Buildbase Community Club Award, Ramsgate FC plans to improve the clubhouse so it can offer changing facilities to youth teams as well as the wider community. Renovations will make the facilities accessible to all.

An eventful evening handing out Pizza to stranded drivers in Manston 🚛🍕 We wish everyone a fantastic Christmas, stay safe and we hope to see you in the new year! pic.twitter.com/iP51nVoEY2 — Ramsgate Football Club (@RamsgateFC) December 22, 2020

Ramsgate FC has been supporting groups and communities across the South East throughout the pandemic with initiatives such as free school meals, free pizzas to stranded truckers at Manston Airport and soccer schools during school holidays. The club’s teams have also raised money for charity with the Great Ram Run event and free season tickets have been made available to frontline workers.

Clubs are encouraged to get fans to support their application through the club voting web page and social media. The club with the most votes will score a “golden ticket” with automatic entry to the final.

Six clubs will be shortlisted to present their case for the Award and pitch their renovation project to the panel of judges. Winners will be announced in April with a special presentation at the Buildbase FA Trophy and Vase Final in May.

Paul Roche, Managing Director at Buildbase said: “Over the last year we have heard so many heart warming stories about clubs who have gone the extra mile to help their community get through the pandemic. We decided that this is something to be celebrated and rewarded, so this year we will not only be supporting clubs in dire need of renovation, but also those who have made a real difference to the people in their local areas.”

