Thanet community news: Fitness and social club fundraiser, teen’s charity run, Dickens Fellowship and search for old friend

A Ramsgate fitness expert is running a two week, charity lockdown health and social club for women starting tomorrow (February 15).

Leanne Hawker will use the sessions to raise money for Deal family cause Digby’s Smile and Mind the mental health charity.

The club will feature a mix of health and well-being tips and sessions as well as some social activities – a quiz night and virtual coffee morning and more.

Leanne said: “As women are more than likely the ones home schooling, trying to work from home, managing other family responsibilities, I thought this might help bring some sanity whilst helping two great causes.

“I usually teach community classes – pre-covid – and am also a personal trainer and menopause specialist. I have a passion for women’s health and helping women learn to prioritise their health and fitness.

“ I try to raise some money for charity each year and this year have chosen to support Digby’s Smile, a Deal based family cause who want to improve their little boy’s quality of life whilst he manages a terminal illness, and Mind as I think that Covid has highlighted how important supporting our mental health is.”

Cost of sessions is a donation to either of the charities. Sign up at www.bookwhen.com/thefemalefitclub

Find out more via The Female Fit Club on Facebook

Prostate Cancer UK

A Ramsgate teenager who took on a marathon challenge in January in aid of Prostate Cancer UK has raised £1390.

Chaz Butters, 14, ran 26.2 miles throughout the month to raise the charity funds, with an initial target of £100. He then raised this to £1,000 but generous donations meant he busted through the second target as well.

The Ursuline College student and Hornets Boxing Club member was inspired to help the cause after a friend was diagnosed with the condition.

Dickens Fellowship, Broadstairs

A reading competition was announced recently by the international Dickens Fellowship to celebrate the 209th birthday of Charles Dickens on February 7. It involved individual members submitting a three minute reading from any of Dickens’s books. The event, held on zoom, was to be judged by Gerald Dickens, great, great grandson of Charles. There were to be four winners and their readings would be posted on the international Dickens Fellowship website.

The President, Ian Dickens, opened the evening and then it was on to his brother Gerald Dickens to announce the four winners of the Fellowship Reading Competition.

Alan Root from the Broadstairs branch was announced as a winner with a reading from Pickwick Papers featuring Sam Weller and Val Whitehouse, also from the Broadstairs branch, with an reading from Our Mutual Friend featuring Reverend and Mrs Milvey. Our congratulations to Val Whitehouse and Alan Root; their readings can be seen on the international Dickens Fellowship website. A great result for the Broadstairs branch of the Dickens Fellowship.

To find out more about the Dickens Fellowship here in Broadstairs email: chris.ewer@btinternet.com

Search for an old friend

Anne Thorpe is searching for a long lost friend.

She said: “We have not seen each other since the late 60s. Her name is Pauline and I shared a flat with her in Ramsgate. Nero’s night club had just been opened and I worked there. She has 2 daughters, Tina, and Wendy. They will be grown up by now. I can’t remember Pauline’s last name.”

Anne can be reached by emailing missthorpe46@gmail.com