Man threatened with hammer and knife by two males demanding money and drugs

Detectives are appealing for information after two men forced their way into a house near the centre of Ramsgate at around 5am yesterday (February 13) and threatened a man with a knife and hammer, demanding money and drugs.

The men then took him to a cash point where they forced him to withdraw and hand over money.

One of the men officers would like to speak to is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and wearing a black face mask, a black and grey dirty hooded top or jacket with a tear in the right-hand side showing grey underneath and black woollen gloves. He spoke with a local accent.

The second man detectives would like to speak to was 5ft 9in, of slim build. He was wearing a black ski mask which showed only his eyes and lips, dark or black woollen gloves and dark coloured clothing. He also spoke with a local accent.

If you have any information please call 101, quoting reference 13-0133. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.