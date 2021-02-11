Police appeal to find missing Margate man

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing man from Margate.

Paul Porter was last seen in the High Street area of the town at around 1pm on Wednesday, February 10.

The 50-year-old, who is also known as Alan, is described as being of medium build, with facial hair which is greying around the chin.

He is believed to be wearing blue and white chequered shorts, white trainers, and a black hooded top.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Paul’s whereabouts should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 10-1526.