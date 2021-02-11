Nominate your street for free Pop Up Panto performance this Spring

Fancy a visit from Dame Trott, Fairy Nuff or Silly Billy on your doorstep?Performance company Looping the Loop has announced plans to stage Jack & The Beanstalk for free across four Ramsgate streets this Spring.

Characters from the famous pantomime, including a terrifying giant, will visit to up to 30 households to tell the story of Jack and his magical beanstalk from a safe 2 metre distance – in front yards or partially on the pavement.

The “Pop-up Panto” is expected to take place March 13-20 pending government guidance. For now, the company is asking local people to nominate their street in a simple web-form to fill in at http://www.loopingtheloopfestival.org.uk/doorstep-panto.html.

Shortlisted roads will be site-tested for safety first, then local households will be contacted to gauge interest before plans are finalised. The characters will perform to 7-8 houses per street.

For a chance to participate, all you need to do is tell us why your street should win. We’ll be in touch to let you know if your road has been shortlisted. If successful, your household and several others nearby will be treated to a free performance of Jack & The Beanstalk lasting approximately one hour. Neighbours may watch from a safe distance, though stewards will be on hand to support government protocol around multi-household mixing.

Master puppeteer James Frost is building a terrifying giant which he will operate with two people in his bubble. Other highlights to look out for are Jack’s beanstalk which grows by magic, and a hilariously funny Dame Trott.

Ramsgate’s “Pop-up Panto” is supported by Arts Council England, Ramsgate Town Council, Kent County Council, Creative Newington and Cllr Jane Hetherington of Ramsgate Town Council.

Looping the Loop director Ellie Jones said: “Pantomimes are such an important way to bring fun and laughter to the community and we were sad to postpone our Christmas show, so we thought why not break the mould and bring Jack & The Beanstalk to families this Spring instead – helping to raise spirits after a challenging few months in lockdown. We are so grateful for our funding which has enabled us to employ actors, crew members and puppeteers during challenging times.”

Plans will be ready to roll out when current government restrictions are lifted. Actors will be placed at last 2 metres apart from households and will not touch or hand any object to the audience. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Stewards will be on hand to support health and safety during the performances. Looping the Loop will require individual reservations to be made in order to collect essential data for NHS Test and Trace.