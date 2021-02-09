Upton pupils mark Children’s Mental Health Week

The importance of Upton Junior School pupils sharing their feelings and checking in with those around them has been highlighted as part of national Children’s Mental Health Week.

The awareness programme to reinforce Upton’s ongoing wellbeing support strategy began with an assembly for boys and girls at home and in school with the simple message Time To Talk.

Teacher Izzy reed who co-ordinated the initiative said: “At such an unprecedented time in the face of the challenges posed by the global pandemic the power of talking and understanding others has never been more prevalent.

“Our year groups and classes were aware of the specific mental health day on February 4 which was run nationally by the Place2Be children’s mental health charity.

“Our pupils put their feelings and thoughts onto posters to highlight what they feel is important about the range of issues around mental health support and awareness.”

The outcome was a range of differing posters from across the age range promoting top tips for mental health, with some choosing messages like ‘don’t struggle in silence’, while others suggested positive words to remember including ‘listen, care, help, ask, chat, hug, ask and kind.’

The event was part of Upton’s Personal Development Curriculum in which children study personal social health and education including the core theme of health and wellbeing.

Head of School Darci Arthur said: “We have a range of initiatives that are part of our school life to help manage our children’s emotional literacy skills and feelings. We discuss feelings and anxieties with our pupils openly and the children know that we are here to help if they need support.

“Awareness campaigns by charities like Place2Be and Young Minds are embraced at Upton – these are important ways to reinforce our work that encourages children to learn about what supports their mental health at a young age. It can only reap positive rewards.”