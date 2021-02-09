Funeral fundraiser launched for Ramsgate’s Darren Taylor

A fundraiser has been launched to help with funeral costs for Ramsgate kitchen fitter Darren Taylor who has passed away due to pneumonia.

Darren, 48, had worked for friend Robert Burgess at Williams Construction for the past five years. Prior to that he ran the café in Ramsgate Tunnels with his wife Jun and his sister-in-law.

Robert says due to covid work has been scarce and so he launched the fundraiser to help Darren’s family.

He said: “Darren was a kind, genuine person who would do anything for you. His dad, Mike Taylor, was an ex local councillor and organiser of the re enactments. Darren’s mum, dad and sister now live in Wales.

“Darren touched a lot of people’s lives, especially mine. He had suffered with illness recently and lastly a chest infection turning to pneumonia was an illness too far. It wasn’t covid, but they didn’t want to take him in to hospital because of the possibility of catching it.

“I just wanted to do something as I feel helpless. So I would like to raise enough to help with his funeral and memorial, giving him the send off he deserves. I and many others will miss him dearly.”

A date for Darren’s funeral has not yet been set.