Curtain up on puppet showtime for Ramsgate Arts Primary pupils

Times change and fashions alter at a bewildering pace but a favourite toy can span generations – as children at Ramsgate Arts Primary are discovering.

As part of their topic Playing, Past and Present, Year 1 girls and boys are exploring toys that were popular with their counterparts in Tudor and Victorian times and throughout the 20th Century.

They have discovered that throughout the many changes in playthings over the centuries, some toys have remained popular including teddy bears and puppets.

They are learning about different types of puppets from shadow puppets to finger puppets and large body creations like those in the impressive colourful Chinese dragon dance.

Teacher Jess Barnes explained: “The children thought about the different styles of puppets and chose one they like best. They designed their own puppet and wrote down guide steps to follow to help them make it.

“It has been interesting to see the variety of styles and materials they have used.”

The young pupils also acted out their own puppet show, using prompts to help them write and remember their scripts for their performance.

Mrs Barnes added: “This was a really fun cross curricular activity that lots of children found exciting and engaging in both at school and at home.”