Search for tenants and new restaurant plan granted for The Dolphin Inn in Broadstairs

Permission to create a restaurant at The Dolphin Inn in Broadstairs has been granted by Thanet council.

The popular, Albion Street boozer will undergo internal alterations and division of the existing ground floor pub to create a separate restaurant at No. 53 Albion Street along with single storey rear extensions and retention of The Dolphin pub at 55 Albion Street.

The pub is also up for lease. It has been run for some 30 years by the Bean family – Dave then Brendan and Angela.

Miles & Barr is marketing the pub for £42,000 per annum plus a £30,000 premium.

Permission for the restaurant conversion was granted on February 1.

Agents for the lease say the rear of the building offers scope for separate kitchen and there is a rear courtyard with a store and an outside seating area. There is also access from the rear section of the bar to a two bedroom flat and a studio flat on the upper floors.

Planning documents say: “The proposals look to retain the existing public house, The Dolphin, at No.55 Albion Street which retains the local community facility. The adjoining building, No. 53 Albion Street, would be converted to a separate restaurant, accessed from the existing front door. There are no external alterations proposed.

“To the rear of No. 53 would be an ‘in-keeping’ single storey rear extension that provides additional floor space for a new commercial kitchen. All of which would ensure the continuation of tourism, culture and a well-functioning community facility within Broadstairs.”

