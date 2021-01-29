Teenager charged with Westgate and Ashford burglaries

A suspect will appear in court charged in connection with burglaries in Thanet and Ashford.

Following an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, Michael McDonagh, of Church Hill, Loughton, Essex was charged on Thursday (January 28) with burgling a property in Guildford Avenue in Westgate on 12 October, where designer bags and foreign currency were reported stolen.

The 19-year-old was charged with a second burglary offence, relating to an incident in Gordon Close, Ashford, on Saturday 10 October, when cash was stolen.

He was also charged with attempted burglary of a property in Torrington Road, Ashford on the same date.

Mr McDonagh currently remains in custody and was due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (January 29).