Birchington dealer jailed for £50,000 haul of crack cocaine, amphetamine and heroin

A Thanet drug dealer found with more than £50,000 worth of crack cocaine, amphetamine and heroin during an investigation by Kent Police has been jailed.

Officers carried out a warrant in Townley Street, Ramsgate on 20 August 2019 and seized crack cocaine and heroin from a cavity in a wall.

The drugs were later identified to belong to Kyle Hellyer, who was arrested on 15 June 2020, when officers found him with more heroin, crack cocaine and amphetamine.

Hellyer, 36, of Station Road, Birchington, admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs at Canterbury Crown Court on 14 September 2020.

He was jailed for three years and eight months at the same court yesterday (January 27).

Amy Derrick, 28, formerly of Station Road, Birchington, was at the Ramsgate property when the drugs were found. She was given a two-year suspended sentence and two hundred hours of unpaid work after admitting similar charges.

Officers seized a large amount of drugs at the Townley Street property during the early-morning warrant, as well as cash, drug dealing equipment and mobile phones.

In a cavity in a wall, which was hidden behind a panel in the kitchen, officers found more than 500 wraps of cocaine and heroin ready to be sold, as well as uncut drugs. Their combined value street was around £25,000.

Derrick was arrested at the scene and an investigation by Kent Police’s Serious Organised Crime department identified Hellyer as a further suspect.

He was arrested on 15 June 2020 in Minster, near Ramsgate. In a van he was driving, officers found more than three thousand deals of heroin and cocaine, as well as around nine hundred grams of amphetamine. The combined street value of those drugs was estimated at more than £30,000.

Detective Sergeant Jason Booth, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: “There is no doubt that the drugs Hellyer was dealing would have made a large amount of money for an organised criminal group.

“The sale of the drugs would also have had a negative impact on the local community, due to the knock-on effect of further crime and anti-social behaviour that comes with drug use.

“I am pleased these two seizures have taken a large amount of illegal substances off the streets of Thanet, and led to the jailing of a committed criminal.”