Extra help on hand at Margate’s Community Outreach Project

The Community Outreach Project in Margate is hoping to help even more residents after being joined by three social work students on placement.

The trio will be offering help and support to anyone struggling with issues from loneliness to difficulties accessing food, clothing and housing goods.

The project based at Union Church works with vulnerable adults, those who are homeless and people struggling below the poverty line,

Staff also support people who are suffering mental health issues, social deprivation and exclusion, with the aim to reduce loneliness and isolation.

There is also a befriending service available, offering socially distanced walks.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Project has been busy helping the people of Thanet and other districts, such as Dover. It was forced to alter the way it worked due to the risk factors involved in running groups in an inside setting.

Project manager Melody Wimhurst decided to work alongside the Margate Independent Food Bank, also based at Union Church, and put out an old clothes rail with a few items on it, for people in need to help themselves. This proved a real success and has grown exponentially.

The clothing and shoe bank provides men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, along with household items.

Melody said: “The Community Outreach Project works closely with free sites on the Facebook community and collects and redistributes clothing, shoes, bedding, toys, furniture and household goods. All the items are stored for a long time, which reduces the risk of spreading the Coronavirus.

“This also reduces things having to go to landfill, thus cutting down on unnecessary waste. We try to throw nothing away and even soiled items will be washed to try to redeem them.

“Many people are struggling financially and having a decent home to live in with a bed, nice bedding and a sofa to sit on really helps them to feel safe and warm. This ultimately helps in keeping people well and is part of the fight against Covid 19. Poverty is very high in Thanet and this helps people who are struggling financially.”

Melody would like to express her gratitude to all those who have supported the Project and donated items. She can be contacted at unionprojectmargate@gmail.com / 07760 352290