Continued reduction in covid positive rate for Thanet

The covid positive rate per 100,000 people in Thanet and fallen below 500 and now stands at 482.7 (as of January 18) compared to 613.7 seven days earlier. The UK rate is 421.3 and the Kent rate is 457.

Government data for today (January 23) shows 64 new positive cases recorded for Thanet, making 636 in the last 7 days which is a 22% reduction on the previous week. A total of 10,084 positive tests have now been recorded for the isle.

Sadly, 10 deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test have been recorded for Thanet, with 48 in the last seven days and a total of 358.

Latest data for East Kent Hospitals trust – covering Margate, Ashford and Canterbury hospitals – shows there were 374 patients being treated for covid as of January 19 with 43 patients on mechanical ventilation. The Trust has recorded 1065 deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test within its hospitals to date.

Nationally, 33552 positive cases and 1348 deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test were recorded today.

Vaccinations are taking place with hundreds of people receiving jabs in surgeries at St Peter’s Church Hall, Birchington Medical Centre, Minster surgery and in Ramsgate. A mass vaccination centre for east Kent opens in Folkestone on Tuesday and county councillors were told yesterday (January 22) that Thanet was also due to get a large scale site at a ‘shopping centre’ – assumed to be Westwood Cross.

In Kent and Medway, as of January 17, a total of 127,823 doses of vaccine had been given. This comprises of:

57,923 first doses to people under 80;

49,208 first doses to those aged 80 and over;

5324 second dose aged under 80 and

15,368 second dose to those aged 80 and over.

Across the UK people vaccinated up to and including January 22 were:

First dose: 5,861,351

Second dose: 468,617

This month the vaccine developed by Moderna became the third to be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius. Moderna has said that its vaccine needs to be frozen too, at minus 20 Celsius.

The AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored and transported at normal refrigerated temperature.