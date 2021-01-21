Tribute paid to ‘true gent’ and Minster stalwart Clive Attwell

Long-standing Minster shop owner Clive Attwell has passed away after several health battles.

The 76-year-old went to QEQM hospital on November 12 and was later moved to Canterbury Hospital.

Clive‘s parents took over the newsagents in Minster in 1952 when Clive was eight years old. He carried on the family business, Attwells, when his parents died and worked up until the morning he left for hospital. He worked 364 days a year.

Village resident Karen Brazil has worked alongside Clive after first coming to the shop some 54 years ago, aged six, with her mum Doreen Giles. Colleague Jenny started her job at Attwells as a Saturday girl some 40 years ago.

Karen said: “Clive courageously fought battles with cancer, chronic kidney disease, blood clots on the lungs, constant infections, internal bleeding and seizures. He finally went to sleep peacefully at Saint Michaels home in Westgate.”

Tributes have been paid to Clive, many by the numerous residents who had their first paper round jobs at Attwells, remembering him as “a true gent.”