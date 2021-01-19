Retired Broadstairs nurse takes on 100 mile challenge in aid of marine life rescue organisation

A retired district nurse from Broadstairs is taking on a 100 mile challenge this month to raise money for a marine life organisation.

Susan Fribbance, 63, is running the 100 miles throughout January and hopes her efforts will raise a £500 target for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) which comes to the aid of stranded seals and other marine mammals.

Nan-of-three Susan, who is also a member of the litter picking Friends of Botany Bay and Kingsgate group, said: “I am passionate about the marine life around our beautiful coastline. The BDMLR do a great job rescuing seals, porpoises, dolphins and the occasional whale that become stranded on the beaches.

“This time of year they are especially busy with seal pups that become separated from their mum which often require assessment and rehydration.

“I’m running 100 miles throughout January. It’s a great challenge for me during this pandemic and I hope to raise as much money for this great cause.”

BDMLR volunteers are in a very busy time as February/March it is birthing season for Grey Seals.

They are a protected species and only qualified medics are permitted to interact with them. They may be separated by stormy seas, abandoned by mum, or just not able to fend for themselves when they have weaned. They wean between 2 to 3 weeks when they get their teeth.

If you come across a stranded seal, please keep away, keep all dogs away and on leads.Do not return the seal to the water.

Call British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546 and they will send a medic out to assess and monitor.