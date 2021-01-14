Dolly the seal: From rescue in Margate to rehab and release back in the water

On October 2 a young Common seal was found stranded on a Margate beach weighing less than 12kgs.

Luckily for the pup the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team were alerted.

BDMLR medics Felicity Lerouge, Mark Noone, Greg Bessant and Sheila Stone attended and found that although the seal was underweight, she did not have any physical signs of injury or illness.

She was named Dolly and taken for rehabilitation at RSPCA Mallydams, near Hastings. After medication to treat an eye infection and other care, she reached the grand weight of 38.6 kilograms.

Dolly’s big day came yesterday (Wednesday, January 13) when she was released back into the wild on Fairlight beach,near Hastings, having successfully completed her rehab.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre said: “Dolly has been in our care since October after she was brought in to us by the BDMLR, she was underweight and very young. “We are delighted after months of care at our centre, we were able to release her back to the wild on January 12. No matter how many times we release a seal we never get tired of watching them make their break for freedom back to the wild, it’s always so lovely to see.”

If you come across a stranded seal, please keep away, keep all dogs away and on leads, DO NOT ATTEMPT TO RETURN IT TO THE WATER. Call British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546 and they will send a medic out to assess and monitor.