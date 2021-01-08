Ramsgate woman arrested over delivery van theft

A woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of a delivery van in Ramsgate.

The van was stolen while it was being used for deliveries in Codrington Road shortly before 3pm on Wednesday (January 6). The vehicle was found in Durlock Avenue a short time later but parcels containing electronic equipment were missing.

Following investigations by officers from the Thanet Community Policing Team (CPT), a 31-year-old woman from Ramsgate was arrested yesterday (January 7) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified. She has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Sean Scarsbrook of Thanet CPT said: “We ask the public to be vigilant, especially those using vehicles to deliver parcels.

“Please switch off your engines and lock your vehicle between deliveries to help reduce the risk of this form of criminal activity.

“People who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in Durlock Avenue at the time of the theft are asked to contact us.”

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/2778/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.