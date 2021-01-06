Rare tricycle stolen from Margate garage

A rare three-wheeled electric cycle has been stolen from a garage in Margate.

It was reported that the burglary took place between 8pm on Sunday 3 January and 11am the following morning, when the domestic garage in Dent de Lion Court was broken into.

The tricycle is described as an orange Hase three-wheeled pedal cycle with an electric assist motor.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing tricycle should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/1780/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.