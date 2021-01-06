Immigration officials called in after men found in rear of lorry near Minster

Immigration officials were called in last night (January 5) after police discovered four men in the rear of a lorry near Minster.

At around 8.25pm patrols attended the A299, just past Minster services, following reports of suspected migrants in the rear of a lorry.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers found four men who were later passed to Home Office immigration Enforcement officers.”

Witnesses said there were numerous police vehicles at the scene in an area near the current lorry holding site at Manston airport.

The Home Office has been asked for comment.