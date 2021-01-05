Tribute paid to popular Thanet taxi driver, dad and grandad Ricky Williams

Tribute has been paid to a Thanet dad and grandad who was a popular doorman, taxi driver and DJ during his working life.

Ricky Williams, also known as Graham Hazelton, passed away on December 30, aged 66, due to underlying health conditions and covid.

Ricky, who lived in Margate, had two children, Jade and Carl and three grandchildren.

On behalf of the family, Jade said: “Dad lived in Thanet all his life. From a young age he was a very cheeky chap, He was always in some kind of mischief but was also a very smart, handsome young man who wanted to help others.

“His first job was at Tesco Ramsgate as a store man. He was also a DJ at nights, working for Radio Caroline for a couple of years.

“He then started security work on the boats, working for Townsend Thoresen Cross Channel boats, he continued to do security work for around 25 to 30 years where he made friends for life.

“He was always said to be a true gentleman brave and loyal and would go above and beyond to help where possible.”

Ricky worked at Frank’s nightclub in Margate and many other Thorley Tavern pubs, clubs and bars across the isle before becoming a taxi driver.

Jade said: “He was a real people person and always loved a good chat. People remember his taxi particularly for his loud music and flashing lights. He always had a thing for music from a young age, the louder the better, and one of his hobbies was making his own dance music for radio channels in his spare time.

“He loved and thought the world of his partner Michaela. She brought the light back into his life when needed it most.”

Ricky leaves behind his mum, sister, partner, children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by the community as well as his closest family.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalised.