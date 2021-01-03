Margate teens arrested and bailed following alleged car theft and police chase

Two teenage boys from Margate were arrested following a car chase last Wednesday (December 30).

A stolen car was recovered and the teens, aged 14 and 15, arrested by officers from Thanet’s Local Policing Team.

Kent Police was called to a report of a Mercedes being driven erratically in Broadstairs High Street at 2.40pm on Wednesday 30 December.

Checks revealed the car had been reported stolen from the Cliftonville area on the morning of Tuesday, December 29.

Following a short pursuit, the car was stopped by officers deploying a stinger. The occupants were pursued on foot in the Tivoli Road area of Margate.

The two boys were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have since been bailed until Thursday, January 21 while enquiries continue.

The car will be returned to its owner.