Some Thanet primary schools will not open for pupils tomorrow

Some primary schools in Thanet have notified parents that they will not be reopening to pupils tomorrow (January 4)

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School in Margate says the plan had been to open but due to staff having to self-isolate “we do not feel confident that we would be able to open and ensure the health and safety of our school community.”

Instead the school plans to reopen on January 11 if staffing levels enable that decision.

A letter to parents and carers says: “As you may be aware from the news, the government have decided that despite being in a Tier 4 area, all Thanet schools can re-open from next week.

“Given the new strain of the virus and the speed at which it is passed on, we appreciate that this is causing anxiety amongst our parents, children and staff. However, in line with government guidance we had planned to open next week.

“We have reviewed our risk assessment and unfortunately, due to staff who are currently needing to self-isolate, we do not feel confident that we would be able to open and ensure the health and safety of our school community.

“As such we have made the difficult decision to not open the building to children until Monday 11th January, should all our staff be well and able to be on-site.”

From Tuesday, January 5, teachers will be posting online learning.

Inset Day at Drapers Mills and Salmestone schools

Drapers Mills Primary Academy and Salmestone Primary in Margate are also delaying opening to pupils and will have an inset day tomorrow (January 4) followed by two days for keyworker and vulnerable children only.

A letter to parents and carers from both schools, which are managed by the Kemnal Academies Trust, says: “Our school is in a COVID 19 Tier 4 area and the new strain has significantly increased the number of people who are being infected. The safety of our children and staff remains our prime concern.

“As result, on the advice of the Kemnal Academies Trust (TKAT), we have taken the difficult decision, at short notice, to delay the opening of our school. This is to enable us to review our risk assessments and put in place any further safety measures that may be needed.

“At the direction of the Kemnal Academies Trust (TKAT), Monday 4th January (tomorrow) will now be an INSET day and our school will be closed to all children. On Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th January school will now be open to vulnerable children and children from Keyworker families only.

“All other children will be taught via remote. We intend to open our school to all children from Thursday 7th January, but this is subject to any changes to national guidance. We will of course let you know of any changes as soon as we know.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and we fully appreciate the inconvenience this will cause, but the safety of the children and staff comes first. We are grateful for your understanding and continued support during this most difficult of times.”

Schools, including St George’s in Broadstairs, have told parents that “no fines will be issued for pupils not attending school” although the school is required to follow government attendance codes.

Newington head teacher Cliff Stokes has also issued a news letter to say all covid measures will be in place but tells parents: “I am not in a position to determine whether children will be safe in school, that is your choice and we will, of course, support you with whatever decision you make on behalf of your children.”

Kent County Council Leader Roger Gough and Cabinet Member for Education and Skills Richard Long have written to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to urge him to keep primary schools closed in Thanet, Canterbury, Dover and Folkestone and Hythe.

Kent County Council says it does not have any statutory powers to order schools to close.

The Government announced earlier this week that the majority of secondary school pupils will learn remotely for an additional week after the current school holidays, returning to the classroom on Monday, January 18 instead of Monday, January 11 as planned.

Pupils in Years 11 and 13 will return to school on Monday, January 11 and will be provided with remote learning as soon as possible.

Primary school pupils in Thanet, Canterbury, Dover and Folkestone and Hythe are expected to return on Monday, January 4 while the other districts in Kent will learn remotely for the first two weeks of term with arrangements being reviewed on Monday, January 18.

Questions have been raised over why some primary schools in Kent will only open to vulnerable children and pupils whose parents are key workers while other areas must open the doors to all youngsters from January 4.

On December 30 Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said a ‘small number of areas where infection rates are highest’ will only open schools for vulnerable children and those whose parents are critical workers until review on January 18.

A list of those areas includes Dartford, Gravesham, Sevenoaks, Medway, Ashford, Maidstone, Tonbridge and Malling, Tunbridge Wells and Swale.

Thanet primary schools were not listed for continued closure despite being in Tier 4 and having a higher covid rate per 100,000 than Tunbridge Wells where school opening has been delayed.

‘Unsafe’

Yesterday (January 2) the National Education Union told all its members that is believes it is unsafe for them to return to schools.

It is understood that “preliminary steps in legal proceedings against the Department for Education” have also been taken by other teaching unions.

The NEU has written to all employers and all head teachers and principals giving the same advice and asking them to make preparations for a move to remote learning instead.

An online meeting held by the NEU this morning attracted some 400,000 viewers.