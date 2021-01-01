Photos: Dips cancelled but handful of people take socially distanced swim

Photos Frank Leppard

The annual New Year’s Day dip at Viking Bay was cancelled this year but a few socially distanced swimmers decided to brave the waves today.

The annual dip raises funds for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) and is organised by Jill and Ken Connell.

The duo, who ran the town’s Neptune Hall pub for 17 years, had to cancel the event due to covid and Thanet’s Tier 4 status but invited people to make a donation to the cause anyway.

For more information on CLDF visit childliverdisease.org.