Fish soup and antibiotics for poorly seal pup found at Minnis Bay

A poorly seal pup has been receiving antibiotics and fish soup after British Diver Marine Life Rescue medics were called out just before 9am today (January 1).

The pup, which was at Minnis Bay, weighed in at 16kgs so the team initially planned to rehydrate and then release him back into the water.

However, the seal pup did not want to return to the water and then developed a breathing issue.

BDMLR member Sheila Stone said: “There was a stranded grey seal pup against the wall and low tide. It is a very busy beach with dog walkers and horse riders.

“Experienced medics did the initial medical assessment and it was male, 16kgs with a normal temperature, dehydrated but no obvious signs of injury or illness. The decision was to lift, relocate to a quieter beach, give some rehydration fluids and release.

“However, when released he moved away from the water back up the beach. We contacted the vets used by BDMLR and it was decided to recapture and take to the vets for further assessment.

“The vet will now take responsibility and keep him overnight for observation. He will be fed with fish soup and given some antibiotics as his breathing rate had changed.

“Many thanks to the members of the public that kept the seal pup safe and shielded.”

If you see a seal or marine mammal on the beach that looks like it may need assistance please stay away and call BDMLR on 01825 765546 and keep all dogs on leads.

BDMLR medics are key workers who have ‘bubbles’ for providing their service.