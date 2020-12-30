Symptom-free covid testing open to the public in Thanet

Rapid-result coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for people who don’t have symptoms is now available to anyone who lives or works in Thanet and Swale.

The testing will find people who don’t currently have symptoms, who may be unknowingly spreading the virus in the community.

Asymptomatic testing in Thanet is taking place at Ramsgate Port.

Kent County Council Director of Public Health, Andrew Scott-Clark said: “We have opened up the booking system for our symptom-free testing sites to allow anyone who lives or works in the two districts to get a test.

“It’s important that as many people without symptoms come forward and book themselves regular tests so we can find people who may be unknowingly transmitting the virus either at home or at work.

“Remember, up to 1 in 3 people may have COVID-19 without any symptoms at all and with this new strain that is more transmissible, we need to identify those people and encourage them to isolate so we break the chain of transmission.

“My message to everyone across Kent is please keep following the tier 4 restrictions and limit your social interactions. It’s important to self-isolate, not only after receiving a positive test result but also while you wait for the results.”

Symptom-free testing sites will be rolled out across the county from January 4 to help try to reduce the rates of COVID-19.

You do not need to be invited to book a test. To book use this link: kcc.healthit.org.uk

Details on the booking page are in the process of being updated to make it clear tests are open to all residents.

Symptom-free testing sites are being set up using funding from central government to support local councils in tier 4 to help reduce rates of COVID-19.

These sites are in addition to the regional and local testing sites for people who have symptoms, such as those at Manston and Margate.

If you have symptoms you should NOT attend the symptom-free testing sites but instead book a PCR test https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test