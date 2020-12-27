Sad loss of Thanet micro pub boss Micky Rush

Tribute has been paid to a Ramsgate micropub owner who passed away over Christmas.

Micky Rush had been running the NauticAles micropub on Margate Road since 2016.

Described by friends as a ‘larger than life’ character, Micky was also a great friend to many isle publicans.

The grandad, from Broadstairs, employed 4 staff at the micropub where he also brewed his own beer.

Friends in the pub trade have been saddened by the news with bosses at the Red Lion in St Peter’s posting: “It is with much sadness that we heard of the passing of Micky Rush.

“A great friend of The Lion – a larger than life character, we all got to know Mick very well over the years , as he was in the pub most days. Always cheerful, with his unique and infectious laugh , always friendly and willing to help anyone.

“He was also a very active Freemason and was a great ambassador for Freemasonry.

“Yet another great loss to everyone at the Lion and to the local community.”

The Four Candles micropub owner Mike Beaumont also posted to let regulars know the sad news.

Micky, who was in his early 60s, was Secretary of Albion Lodge No9 and Albion Royal Arch Chapter No9 Scribe E. The Albion Lodge has posted condolences.

Micky leaves behind family and many friends.