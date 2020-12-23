Train services disrupted after lorry hits Margate railway bridge

Southeastern train services have been disrupted after a lorry hit the railway bridge in Margate.

Response staff are due to attend to examine and clear the bridge for use but due to the traffic issues in the Thanet, the staff may take up to an hour to get to there. Trains will continue to be revised and Stagecoach buses between Margate and Ramsgate can be boarded at no extra cost.

Passengers travelling from Margate-London should travel via Faversham.

Disruption is expected until 3pm.

Trains between Margate and Ramsgate cannot run as such the following alterations will be in place.

London St Pancras International – Margate services via Canterbury West will terminate at and start from Ramsgate.

London Victoria – Ramsgate services will terminate at Margate.

London St Pancras International – Ramsgate services via Faversham, will be revised and may terminate early or be diverted.

