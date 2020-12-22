Extra toilets due to arrive at Manston lorry park site tomorrow

An additional 70 toilets are due to arrive at Manston tomorrow (December 23) to ensure there are enough facilities for up to 3,000 HGV drivers parked on site due to the closure of the border in France.

Earlier today a Department for Transport spokesperson said there were 77 toilets onsite. A later statement from the government and the Kent Resilience Forum said the number was 150 toilets and urinals.

EU Freight destined for Dover Port and Eurotunnel Terminals is still being held in queues and being directed to Manston airfield after the border with France was shut to UK travellers and accompanied freight going into the country on Sunday night. Travel from France to Britain is still open.

The closure is in place due to fears over the new variant of coronavirus spreading in the south east, according to the French government.

However, it is understood that from midnight tonight, French nationals and citizens from the EU will be able to return to France with a negative PCR test done less than 72 hours before departure, as well as British citizens who have their permanent residency in France.

PCR tests take up to 48 hours to get the results back, unlike lateral flow tests that return results in around 30 minutes.

The Department for Transport also said more food trucks were heading for Manston this afternoon.

A Government and Kent Resilience Forum statement said food, toilets and water are available for hauliers along the M20 and at Manston, with more food trucks sent to Manston.

The statement adds: “There are more than adequate health and welfare provisions available, with nearly 150 toilets and urinals at Manston and portable toilets every 1 km on the M20 between junctions 10a-11. Seventy additional toilets will arrive at Manston tomorrow morning.

Kent County Council continues to ensure drivers are provided with snacks, drinking water and hot food. We are also grateful to Kent Resilience Forum agencies and partner organisations who are helping deliver provisions

“Though hauliers are routinely well prepared for disruption and following the traffic management plans while we work to manage the disruption, it remains important that people currently avoid travelling to Kent.

“If you must travel, come prepared for delays and carry food, water and blankets. Road-side welfare can only be provided to stationary traffic for safety reasons and it is not a long term option.”

Work to prepare the site has been taking place throughout the year and there are portable toilets and shower facilities as well as a shuttle to the main terminal but not all drivers on the site have been able to access facilities.

Local businesses and individuals have been to the site to donate provisions. Ramsgate Football Club is delivering 150 pizzas.

An eventful evening handing out Pizza to stranded drivers in Manston 🚛🍕 We wish everyone a fantastic Christmas, stay safe and we hope to see you in the new year!

However, Thanet council says donations are not needed, adding: “The facility at Manston is being managed by the Department for Transport (DfT). The DfT is responsible for ensuring the appropriate welfare provisions are available. This includes toilet facilities, water and food.

“Extra resources are being coordinated and we understand that donations are not required from local people at this time.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are in regular contact with all of our partner agencies leading this operation.”

Trucks honking their horns from the site tonight can be heard by residents in Minster, Manston and Westgate.

A special development order allows use of the Manston site as part of the Kent-wide Operation Fennel to hold up to 4,000 HGVs to help cope with any post EU exit jams at the Port of Dover.