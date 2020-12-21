Creative Upton pupils design fun parks and rides

Children at Upton Junior School have created their own fun parks and designed rides and artwork for them.

Traditional attractions with a new twist and layout models are the work of the creative youngsters.

Water features, dare-devil attractions, cinema and concert venues, plus more practical features including toilets, changing rooms, baby care, cafés, tickets booths and car parks have all been factored in.

The Year 6 project meant some pupils who were isolating as a pandemic safety precaution made their models at home using collected and recycled material; while others made their designs in class.

One group was inspired by local print maker Ieuan Edwards to make themed artwork for the funfair by tackling the delicate task of cutting their shapes out of lino and using ink and a roller to bring the designs to life.

Head of Year 6 Athanasia Papa-Adams said: “Whether we were isolating or not, Year 6 still managed to complete their topic on ‘Fun at the Fair’ in style.

“Children created fairground rides using any recycling they had at home and others created lino prints of Dreamland theme park in Margate. It was a wonderful way to finish the topic and bring all of our learning together.”

As well as looking at the history of Dreamland for inspiration, the cross-curricular learning for the ten and eleven-year-olds also included Design and Technology, Art, Science, History, and English creative writing.

Usually the topic sees children invited into Dreamland to learn first-hand how some of the rides work with engaging talks about the history of the rides and how they work and the chance to experience the rides.